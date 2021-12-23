The art of glassblowing creates custom works in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The art of glass blowing is becoming more popular and it’s available in Shreveport.

Using high heat and skilled hands, works of art are made out of glass.

“It’s a hands-on art experience. Once people find out we’re here in Shreveport-Bossier they’re just amazed. They’ve seen shows like Blown Away and they’re all excited and say we didn’t even know you were here,” said Eric Hess, Creative Director of the Sanctuary Arts School, and Glass Studio.

“So in the art of glass, we always start with molting glass at about 2350 degrees. Then we begin the process of gathering the color, heating the color, then blowing it out and creating whatever shape we want to develop,” Hess said.

He said his studio is popular during the holidays because people can make their own Christmas ornaments. Plus eleven other custom-made glass items that can be used as unique gifts.

“You create something that’s very personal to you. Glass is a very beautiful, mysterious material to work with,” Hess said.

They offer classes for the public. One young glassmaker is taking part and said he’s a fan.

“Well, my grandma wanted it to be a surprise for us. I watched it on a show before and I kind of know how to do some of this. It’s easy and hard at the same time, and it’s really fun,” said Jack McCutcham, glass-blowing participant.

The glass studio also serves as a non-profit. Offering free classes to children at Shriner’s Hospital, the Providence House, seniors at care centers, and even military members suffering from PTSD. Hess said the process of blowing glass can be an escape into something creative.

“It’s really wonderful to utilize art to heal people and bring joy to individuals,” Hess said.

They also rent out rooms for corporate and birthday parties, and you can sign up for long-term classes if you’re interested in becoming a glassblower yourself.

The Sanctuary Arts School and Glass Studio is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. In case you want to buy a last-minute Christmas gift.

You can sign up online if you’re interested in taking classes.