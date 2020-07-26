Update: 12-year old Shreveport entrepreneur goes viral with Hu$tle Man Car $mells

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 12-year old entrepreneur that began selling homemade car fresheners at local gas stations has gone viral after billionaire Mark Cuban saw the story and shared it to his social media platforms.

Antonio Johnson has had a lot of progress to his business “Hu$tle Man Car $mells” locally since going viral. Cuban has been in contact with Johnson to offer his business advice and encouragement.

“He’s just been talking to me and telling me to keep my head up and stuff like that. I didn’t know who he was at the time but I eventually figured out it out,” said Johnson.

Community leader Hasim Jones brought Johnson and his mother to Carter Credit Union to establish Johnson’s own business bank account. Chief Commercial Officer of the bank, Jonathan Reynolds was in attendance to support.

Johnson has officially established his business as a Limited Liability Company (LLC) and after meeting “Sleep is for the Rich” brand owner, Nicki Daniels Jr. while selling his fresheners outside of a Family Dollar, Johnson is now distributing his products in a safer environment.

“I’ve only had my store front for about three and half weeks now myself,” said Daniels, “So I met Antonio when I was with my daughter. He said ‘Excuse me sir, would you like to buy some of my air fresheners? I made them myself’ and that really struck me when he said he made them.”

Daniels said Johnson reminded him of himself at that age. After buying the rest of Johnson’s products for that day, he asked if he’d be interested in selling in front of his store.

“So that he doesn’t have to be out there in front of those other stores in the hot sun. Especially with business owners who may or may not welcome him. We’ve seen on several occasions where Black men have been selling products outside of convenient stores and that was enough reason for somebody to call the cops on them,” said Daniels.

Johnson says he’s appreciative of Daniels taking him under his wing.

“He had said that he liked to see me grinding and stuff like that. I been out here for about a good week now. He’s helping me by giving me an advantage. He gives me advice and stuff like that,” said Johnson.

For Daniels, he said it’s very important that he offers Johnson an opportunity to better his position. Especially when it seems like there’s less chance of success for Black boys.

“Growing up, we only wanted to be like the guys who had the money, had the nice car or had the pretty woman, but nine times out of ten the guys who had those nice things were into some not so nice things. They’re in the underworld doing illegal activities,” said Daniels.

He says that owning and operating a successful business is one of the right ways to advance.

“Because he needs to see the symbols of success here. You can still get all those things but you don’t have to risk your family’s safety. You don’t have to risk 50 to 100 years in jail. You can start a business.”

