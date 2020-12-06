Walmart announces 4th round of cash bonuses for employees

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced on Thursday that more than $700 million in additional cash bonuses will be paid to its employees based in the U.S.

The retailer’s latest announcement — its fourth round of bonuses since the onset of the pandemic — includes $319 in quarterly bonuses paid on Nov. 25 paychecks and an estimated $388 million in special cash bonuses to be paid on Dec. 24.

Walmart said it’s in “recognition of associates’ sustained commitment to customers during the pandemic.”

“Our associates have stepped up to serve our customers, communities and each other when it was truly needed most, and we’re pleased to recognize their efforts with a quarterly bonus for strong store performance and a fourth special cash bonus,” John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S., said in a release.

We’re showing U.S. associates we appreciate all they’ve done for our customers, members and country in 2020 by paying cash bonuses for the fourth time this year – this time, totaling over $700M. More about how we’re supporting associates here: https://t.co/vUEo0xqKpu pic.twitter.com/VilwnChoaU — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) December 3, 2020

Approximately 1.5 million full- and part-time Walmart and Sam’s Club employees will receive the special cash bonus on Christmas Eve, including all U.S.-based hourly associates.

Part-time and temporary hourly employees will receive $150, and full-time hourly employees will get $300. According to the company, more than 60% of Walmart’s hourly associates are full-time.

Drivers, coaches and assistant managers will also receive the cash bonus.

The company is also extending its COVID-19 emergency leave policy, which provides employees with up to two weeks of pay if they need to remain home for a COVID-19-related reason, including quarantines, symptoms or illness through July 5, 2021.