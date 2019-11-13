Walmart Inc. sues 32 Colorado counties to shrink tax bills

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — The parent company of Walmart has sued dozens of counties in Colorado in a bid to reduce its tax bills.

The Durango Herald reports that county assessors are tasked with taking inventory of businesses’ assets and determining the items’ value.

Authorities say Walmart Stores Inc. filed the lawsuit against 32 of the state’s 64 counties saying the valuations don’t reflect the stores’ equipment which wears out faster because of overnight hours of operation.

Corporate officials say the lawsuit seeks to reduce the value of its personal property at 95 of its stores and recoup attorney fees.

County officials say their attorneys across the state are expected to coordinate their defense.

Walmart’s Littleton, Colorado-based attorney Brian Huebsch declined requests for comment.

This story has been corrected to show that the lawsuit was filed against 32 counties, not 31.

