LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The government has launched a website to help parents find baby formula during the nationwide shortage.

The shortage stems from supply disruptions and a safety recall. It’s estimated that 40% of America’s popular baby formulas are out of stock.

After speaking with manufacturers Thursday, President Joe Biden said his administration would step up to cut red tape to make it easier for formula companies to produce formula faster. He also said the FDA will announce specific steps to increase formula imports from abroad.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has a website page with resources to help families who cannot find formula. The site also has some phone hotline numbers and community resources listed.

Parents are advised to not water down the formula, make homemade formula, or use toddler formula for infants.