Where to fill your crawfish craving in Shreveport-Bossier

(KTAL/KMSS) – Mudbug season is off to an early start this year because of the warm weather conditions.

That’s excellent news for those who can’t wait to have a crawfish boil. If you’re looking for a place to fill your craving, we have a list of some of the best-rated locations in Shreveport-Bossier that are ready to serve up some delicious mudbugs.

Note: This is not a complete list of locations serving crawfish boil and pies in Shreveport-Bossier. You can find more locations across Louisiana on The Crawfish App by Ryan King.

Lowder Baking Company

The crawfish pie served at Lowder Baking Company on 4019 Fern Ave is a unique and delicious treat. This local bakery keeps pies in stock, but you can also order ahead. One feeds 4-5 people and includes a mix of crawfish tails, green bell peppers, onions, celery, rice, and more. Until Mar. 1, you can also pick up one of their famous King Cakes for the Mardi Gras season.

Crawdaddy’s Kitchen

A local favorite, Crawdaddy’s Kitchen offers dine-in, curbside, and delivery of traditional Cajun cuisine. Located at 9370 Mansfield Rd., they provide large crawfish boil, étouffée, gumbo, jambalaya, and more. You can make a reservation on their website or join the waitlist before you arrive.

Chuck Wagon Crawfish

Chuck Wagon Crawfish is a food truck that offers outdoor seating and a delicious crawfish boil. They believe the best way to make a great boil is to keep it simple. Located at 8696 Youree Dr., they’ll weigh and bag up the crawfish so you can take your goodies to go.

Crawfish Tyme

There are two locations if you’re looking to enjoy a meal at Crawfish Tyme. 1165 Northgate Rd. is located near Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City. The 925 E. 70th St. location serves the south Shreveport area. It’s best to check ahead because this popular restaurant may sell out quickly.

B&D Seafood

B&D Seafood offers crawfish boil, shrimp, jambalaya, and gumbo at their location on 4721 Palmetto Rd. They’re open Thursday through Sunday in the afternoon and evenings and offer their food for pick up or to go.

Rubba Boot Crawfish Co.

This local favorite offers different crawfish boil ‘boxes’ with an optional butter sauce. Rubba Boot Crawfish Co. plans to open on Jan. 30 at their 5909 Youree Dr. location and will be available 7 days a week. Inside the Food Mart, you can dine in or take it to go.

Cravin’ Crawdads

Cravin’ Crawdads located at 2510 South Sherwood Forest offers spicy boiled crawfish via drive-thru for a fast and easy crawfish fix. Find updates on their latest crawfish prices here. Located inside the Food Mart, you can dine in or take it to go.

Lil Animals Crawfish Seafood & More

Curbside pickup, dine-in, and delivery are available at Lil Animals Crawfish Seafood & More on 7828 Line Ave. As well as a traditional boil, they offer veggie boil, turkey neck, snow crab, and other unique options. Monthly drawings and other promotions are also available.

Shaver’s Seafood

Shaver’s Seafood is available for to go or delivery for individuals. They also offer small group meals and catering. Their restaurant on 270 Ockley Dr. provides a wide range of cajun recipes. Grab a po’boy, oysters, blackened chicken, meat pies, fried fish, and more.

Big Boilin’ Crawfish and More

Crawfish boil goes quick at Big Boilin’ Crawfish and More, so be sure to check their site for what they have in stock. They encourage customers to call (318)732-9249 before heading to their food truck located at 3218 Barksdale Blvd.

LarryP’s Boiling Pot

You can’t mention crawfish in Shreveport-Bossier without LarryP’s. Their new location at 420 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop still offers delivery, takeout, and catering. Unique menu items like crawfish mac n’ cheese and several sauce options make this food truck a local favorite. You can order ahead through their website. They also offer giveaways and other bonuses.

Kim’s Seafood & Po-Boy

Bossier City and Shreveport both offer Kim’s Seafood & Po-Boy locations. Near Texas St., the Bossier location is at 901 Benton Rd #E. In Shreveport, the restaurant is located at 4456 Youree Dr. They’re available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery. In addition to crawfish boil, they serve up a large selection of fried favorites, including shrimp, oysters, catfish, and alligator.

Cork & Barrel Pub and Grill

Cork & Barrel at 5212 Airline Drive in Bossier City provides a charming rustic environment for dining in, although they also offer to go orders. They also have 33 beers and 3 wines on tap. This steak and seafood restaurant serves some cajun cuisine classics and offers crawfish boil on Fridays and Saturdays.

Gumbo to Geaux

You can dine in or pick up curbside at Gumbo to Geaux in Bossier City. They also offer catering for events. They have crawfish boil available on their full Cajun Menu. The popular local restaurant at 4100 Barksdale Blvd Suite 112 also provides a wide variety of creole favorites like po’boys, meat pies, oysters, catfish, and more.

Bergeron’s Boudin & Cajun Meats

Bossier City and Shreveport have locations for the local favorite, Bergeron’s Boudin & Cajun Meats. The large rustic restaurant also offers a deli, market, and catering services. They even offer cooking instructions! You can order online through their website. Visit them at 7805 E Kings Hwy #2701 or 3933 Benton Rd. Building D to pick up some of their famous crawfish pies.

Looosiana Seafood Market

Looosiana Seafood Market is another fan favorite. They offer crab cakes, meat pies, and other cajun staples along with their crawfish boil. A unique menu item you can only get here is their boudin eggrolls. They have a full dine in menu and also serve precooked-frozen meals daily. You can find them at 9220 Wallace Lake Rd.

You can find more locations serving live and boiled crawfish near you using The Crawfish App.

Although the season is expected to slow down as colder weather sets in, producers say it’s one of the best starts they’ve seen in five years. Aquaculture agent for the LSU AgCenter and Louisiana Sea Grant Mark Shirley says the rainy weather in September helps keep the crawfish alive. Hopefully, it will keep the boiling pots full for a while.