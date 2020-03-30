Businesses answer call to donate Personal Protective Equipment for medical personnel

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – Baton Rouge businesses are answering the call to donate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for medical personal during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The effort was launched last Thursday. It is a collaboration between Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, East Baton Rouge Parish hospitals and healthcare partners.

To help pandemic response, businesses are encouraged to donate urgently needed PPE equipment.

Several companies including Krunchy Kripsy Chicken, ExxonMobil and Wanhua Chemical have donated various supplies in the wake of the national shortage of PPE.

The equipment is being collected at a warehouse at 9455 Plank Road, Monday -Friday from 9am – 11am.

For a list of items they are looking for and how your business can get involved, click here.