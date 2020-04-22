Byrd High School alumna returns 50 years after flying their first Earth Day flag

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Byrd High School Alumna is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day by raising the original hand sewn flag she created back in April of 1970.

Dr. Betsy Boze was 16 years old when she decided to create the flag. She had always liked to sew, make handmade crafts and she considered herself an environmentalist. Her excitement for the first ever Earth Day came from her father who she says was very frugal and refurbished a lot. Boze was also a Girl Scout and says one of the Girl Scouts laws is to treat the Earth kindly.

“So when I heard about Earth Day, it’s just something that resonated with me. I saw a picture of the designs at the time and decided to sew it,” said Boze, “At 16 it’s hard to imagine being 50 years older than that. We all think we’re going to be young forever. I certainly did not think that I would be back here or that my little flag would still here.”

Boze met up with a representative with the school’s yearbook Tuesday morning to commemorate the moment before raising the flag for the official Earth Day Wednesday, April 22. Her daughter, Broox accompanied her.

She’s a disease expert for Vector Disease Control International who’s studied the emergence of animal born diseases like COVID-19. It’s assumed the coronavirus was started from wet markets in Wuhan, China. She says that her mother’s humble beginnings with taking care of the planet makes her proud.

“At the time when she asked the school for permission to fly the flag they said it couldn’t be done,” said Broox, “That there were laws prohibiting it. So she went to legislature and got an exemption allowing her to fly this flag because it was a belief that she thought was meaningful and influential.”

Boze’s mother passed away last year. That’s when she rediscovered the flag and is going to be honoring Earth Day 50 years after originally flying the flag.

It will be on display in front of Byrd High School all day Wednesday for viewing.

