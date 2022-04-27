SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A young woman spends her time giving back to others. She is a leader on campus with a passion for helping women who reminds them to “Think Like A Queen.”

Regan Davis is Senior at Byrd High School where she maintains a 4.6 GPA, a part of National Honor Society, Student Council and much more. Her peers elected her as Byrd’s 2021 homecoming queen and she’s the captain of the Byrd High-Stepper dance team. She’s president of Girl Up, a school group that connects girls on campus with each other and promote positivity.

“We raise awareness for young girls and female empowerment. To just feel good and promote mental health because you know we sometime don’t talk about that comfortably,” Davis said.

She tries to be a positive role model for younger students, both girls and boys, but said they end up inspiring her.

“The girls they connect and inspire me. They tell me stories about things I would never know and how they can be comfortable being vulnerable about how it feels to not always feel confident, to not always feel like you’re having the best day, but still trying and working on yourself is all you can ask for,” Davis said.

Her inspiration for Girl Up came after her own struggles with self-confidence and navigating school and life.

“I used to be someone who struggled with social anxiety. Like when I walked to classrooms I did not feel confident. I would hide and just not feel like I was loved or supported and that was because I said that to myself in my head,” Davis said.

She got involved in pageants and won when she started the platform called “Think Like a Queen.”

“I realized those doubts and insecurities came from within and it wasn’t from other people. I realized if I changed my mindset, if I change the way I view myself, and if I have love for myself that’s all that matters and that ray of light will shine bright to others,” Davis said.

Regan is busy too, maintaining multiple jobs, working part-time at a local restaurant, and as a princess for the local business called Cast My Party.

“It’s a privilege. It doesn’t feel like a job for me,” Davis said.

She dresses up as Princess Tiana from Princess and the Frog and meets with young girls and hosts different events.

“It’s really fun because the joy on their faces and they really believe it. They’re like oh my god she’s really a princess, and it’s just super fun and I love. I get to kind of pretend to be someone else for a day, but also bring joy to somebody and inspire them,” Davis said.

She brings a fulfilling message with her.

“Princess Tiana would always said hard work and dedication will bring you results and give you your goals. I tell that to them and to be a good princess is to be kind to others,” Davis said.

She’s also a choreographer for productions at the Shreveport Little Theater and is apart of an ongoing play called the Marvelous Wonderettes.

She’s thinking on attending Louisiana Tech for business and after graduation wants to try for out for the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders because she said dance is not just fun, but it’s her outlet.

“My focus is dance. I love dance. Dance is a my passion. It’s something I use as force to drive my passion, my goals, and aspirations,” Davis said.

Regan Davis is an inspiration and leader at her school, with a humble heart and sweet smile she likes to share with others.