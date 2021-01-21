Caddo Commission approves rental assistance

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Emergency rental assistance will be provided to people living in Caddo Parish, who have faced financial hardships due to COVID-19.

On Thursday, Caddo Parish Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution providing help to Caddo Parish families. More than $5 million will be available for direct rental assistance.

All payments will be made to landlords. However, if a landlord chooses not to participate, payment can be made to the individual. Relocation assistance can also be provided to help the individual find another place to stay and cover the rent with a new landlord.

On December 27, Congress passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, which established a new $25 billion Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program for state, county and municipal governments with populations of over 2000,000 people to assist families struggling to make rental and utility payments.

The US Department of Treasury is setting all guidelines, qualifications, and eligibility for the program.



