Caddo commissioners pass resolutions aimed at social justice

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Proposed policing policies are moving forward in Caddo Parish.

At Thursday’s meeting, commissioners approved legislation impacting all law enforcement agencies in the parish. Measures include requirements for body cameras and dashboard cameras, and the retraining of officers regarding chokeholds and restraints.

The votes came after a lengthy question-and-answer session with Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond, who detailed the changes already being made in his department.

“I would not be a proponent of saying you cannot use it,” said Raymond. “I would be a proponent of saying you can’t use it unless you’re in a lethal force situation.”

“We’re just recommending that they continue the reform that they’re already doing,” said District 5 Commissioner Roy Burrell. “I don’t see anything wrong with us chiming in on this since it does affect the people that we represent.”

Commissioners also unanimously passed a resolution naming June 19 each year as “Juneteenth Independence Day” in Caddo Parish, to recognize the emancipation of slavery in the United States on that date in 1865.

Several citizens spoke out during the public comment portion of the meeting in opposition to the Confederate monument on display in front of the parish courthouse.

Another court hearing regarding its removal is scheduled for June 30. Commissioners previously approved $500,000 to remove the statue.

