Caddo Correctional Center is helping break the cycle of repeat offenders

There are about 1,300 inmates in Caddo Correctional Center.

Anyone who is arrested in Caddo Parish, for violations from jaywalking to murder, must pass through these doors.

Rick Farris, the CCC Captain of Support says, “whether they arrested by the Caddo Parish Sheriff Office, the Shreveport Police Department, Greenwood or any other law enforcement entity in the parish, whether its state police, Vivan, Oil City, Federal Government, U.S. Marshals, they all book right here.”

Taxpayers foot the nearly $33,000,000 bill to keep the Caddo Correctional Center running each year.

It opened in 1996 and can hold a maximum of 1,500 inmates.

CCC is a pre-trial facility, meaning people are held here until a verdict is reached in their case.

Captain Farris says, “it can take anywhere from six months to two years before an individual is found guilty or not guilty.”

Some are repeat offenders.

“Some of them you can say hey you been doing this as long as I been employed at some point you need to realize your 50 years old, 40 years old and committing crimes is not going to work. some of those repeat offenders at that point in time try their best to go through some type of program,” Farris said.

CCC Director of Mental Health, Lori Griffin, says”the mental health units here are becoming the new treatment facilities, these people get arrested and they might not be the treatment they need on the street for whatever reason, whether its because you know they’re using substances or they don’t have a way to get to there appointments whatever the case maybe they get here and they get mental health care, but it’s almost like we’re the new mental health hospital.”

Men and women can choose from a variety of programs to help them get back on track. Everything from anger management and drug and alcohol rehabilitation, to earning the equivalent of a high school diploma.

Laura Frediu, the CCC Programs Manager says “the time the individuals come in here they never achieved something like that. and it’s quite rewarding for us as staff to see someone get handed their diploma and a grown man break down in tears because he never achieved something like that.”

Other programs teach parenting and life skills.

“we’re always striving to look for what else can we do for them, what new opportunities in so little time, but this is a great place come and work on the rehabilitation while their here. A lot of jails don’t have programs they have to be sent to the department of corrections to work on programs and we are very fortunate to have the programs that we have here,” Frediu said.

Using the jail more for rehabilitation than for punishment.

Frediu says, “its a very positive thing here, this jail isn’t just a place to come and rot and that’s saying something for the community as a whole I think.”

