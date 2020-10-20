Caddo D.A. is raising awareness about domestic violence virtually

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office is reaching out to the community to raise awareness.

They held a Facebook live called “Barbershop Talk: Men Discuss Domestic Violence.”

“Quit often we don’t hear the male perspective about domestic violence, we hear women weigh in and talk about their experiences, things they’ve witnessed and things they’ve gone through,” said Britney Green, Chief of Domestic Violence for the District Attorney’s office.

They spoke with a counselor, an entrepreneur and District Attorney James Stewart.

All three men spoke on what domestic violence is and how it affects everyone in the community.

“Expanding to more when it’s their children involved, it affects their whole family. So we see that we can have ramifications across the family. It often plants seeds in children as to what behavior they should have with the opposite sex or their partner in the future,” said D.A James Stewart, Caddo D.A.

They further explained how domestic violence can happen for any reason.

“Sometimes it shows because there is a mental health problem, sometimes there’s an alcohol problem, sometimes it’s money the pandemic has expanded it to the point people are reacting badly, so terrible with their partners.”

According to the Caddo District Attorney’s Facebook page they plan to host another talk next week.

If help is needed, the District Attorney’s office is providing resources for victims.

Domestic Violence Investigation Unit: (318) 226-6200

The Project Celebration domestic violence hotline is 318-226-5015

Louisiana Statewide Hotline: 1-888-411-1333

National Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

