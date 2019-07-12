Caddo DA discusses grand jury decision to charge SPD officers

Two Shreveport police officers face criminal charges related to a Mother’s Day melee.

Video provided by the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office shows a large number of officers. In the video you see a K9 being handled by an officer. Then later in the video you’ll see an officer punching a woman in the face.

Caddo Parish District Attorney, James Stewart explains it was the grand jury’s decision to charge the officers.

“The system works. It is unusual for police to be charged in this situation, but the system worked. 12 people there were. 7 whites… 5 blacks… 7 females…5 males. They looked at it, just regular citizens out of Caddo Parish. They made the choice, they told us we need to go forward. They thought it was serious enough that the system should look at their conduct.”

Officer Cinterrica Mosby is charged with one count of malfeasance in office, which is a felony. Officer Phillip Tucker is charged with one count of simple battery. The DA says one officer turned them self in Thursday and the second is expected to do so Friday.

Stewart says. “I think it’s very difficult for citizens to say that they think the police may have done something wrong, but in this particular case the grand jury came to the conclusions they did.”

SPD Chief Ben Raymond says the officers will be placed on departmental leave with pay and the department is conducting its own investigation into the allegations.

Initially the grand jury was looking into the four people who were arrested during the fight. Their charges were dismissed and the grand jury turned their attention to the officers.

The DA tells KTAL/KMSS citizens submitted a lot of information that wasn’t contained in the police report and he believes the videos helped the grand jury with their decision.