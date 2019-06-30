Caddo deputies investigate early-morning double shooting

The Caddo Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that occurred in south Shreveport early this morning, said Sheriff Steve Prator.

Patrol deputies were called to 2743 Long Branch Lane just before 5 a.m.

One man was deceased at the scene and a second was transported to Ochsner’s University Health where he also died.

Sheriff’s Detectives are still conducting their investigation but were told by the female homeowner that her former boyfriend broke into the residence through the master bedroom window and shot her current boyfriend.

The woman and five children in the house – ages 6 to 17 – were able to escape through the kitchen door and call 911 from a cell phone. As they were fleeing the residence, the woman said she heard another shot inside the home.

Deputies arrived to find both the intruder and the male victim lying on the master bedroom floor with gunshot wounds. The intruder died at the scene and the male victim was transported by Fire District #6 to the hospital, but later died.

The investigation is being conducted by Det. Matthew Lucky.

No further information is available at this time.

