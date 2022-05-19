CADDO PARISH, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Future educators are celebrated in Caddo Parish on Thursday.

The students are going from high school to college, signing with different universities to pursue education degrees. While their proud parents got to watch.

“At a very young age I knew I wanted to help people in whatever I could and this is the perfect way to do it,” said Olivia Batts, who signed with NSU.

“I feel like teachers played the biggest roles in your life. I still remember my kindergarten and pre-k teachers,” said Janiah Frazier, who signed with UL.

Two students who both went to Booker T. Washington High School and are friends got to sign together.

“I choose education because I like the thought of giving children something that can’t be taken away from them,” said A’nya Williams, who signed with GSU.

“I feel like since I choose education and there’s a teacher shortage, I’m going to make an impact in my community of Caddo,” said Raven People, who signed with LSUS.

Caddo schools partner with the colleges to provide any help so the students can complete their degrees and return as local teachers.

“Then we they come back we’re going to financially incentive them to return to Caddo because we’re going to go ahead and start them on that year-two salary instead of that rookie salary,” said Keith Burton, Chief Academic Officer Caddo Parish Schools.

Students selected colleges based on their programs or personal reasons. Such as Maci Pico who’s mom went to Louisiana Tech.

“My mom is my best friend so it’s like I’m following in her footsteps,” said Maci Pico, who signed with LA Tech.

Some said it was the teachers they met growing up who inspired them.

“Two teachers encouraged me a lot and made me feel welcomed in a classroom which is what I believe every student should feel. They should feel welcomed and safe, and a classroom is a safe place to be and be who you are,” said Angel Self, who signed LA Tech.

We did interview a lot more students so if you did not see your interview in this story. We will be featuring more from signing day next Wednesday night on Fox 33 for our Standout Student segment.