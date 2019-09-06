Caddo Juvenile Court Judge delivers alarming news to commissioners

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) Contentious conversations continue over the future of the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

Allegations were made claiming, because of overcrowding, teens are having to be released from the facility.

Commmissioner Stormy Gage Watts says, “I just wanted to make sure that the public is well aware that we would never do anything to risk public safety.”

Caddo Parish Juvenile Court Judge Paul Young spoke at the meeting saying more space is still needed for juveniles. According to him, recently a teen charged with burglary had to be released from the detention center.

Louisiana’s “Raise the Age” law went into effect this year requiring 17 year old, who are non violent offenders to be housed in juvenile detention centers.

Starting next summer all 17 year old offenders, violent and non violent will have to be housed at the juvenile facility.

Right now with the start of the school year, Young says they are at capacity and next year they’ll have to add upwards of 10 or more juveniles and they just don’t have the space. Those are juveniles who in the past were housed at the Caddo Correctional Center.

“You have to have detention space for the right occasions for the right kids. That’s what we’ve been doing for decades in Caddo Parish. We need to continue to do that. We’re not pulling more kids in detention. These kids are already being housed or would be housed in the adult system. We’re simply moving them to the juvenile system.”

Commissioner chairwoman Watts says there are plans of action to address the overcrowding, they just are not releasing it to the public at this time.

“It’s nothing we don’t want to sweep under the rug. We don’t have anything to hide. We want to exhaust every option that is possible for alternatives to incarceration. It’s a conversation I’ve said many times before. We’re the only ones discussing building another prison when all over the U.S. they’re closing youth detention centers.

Judge Young says Caddo has the smallest juvenile detention center in the south with 24 beds. He would like 16 to be added to the facility.