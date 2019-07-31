Caddo Lake will build a second greenhouse to continue eliminating salvinia

UNCERTAIN, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Today, Caddo Lake broke ground on a second greenhouse in an effort to fight the salvinia problem. “Recently, we released about 250,000 weevils and that was a record. As we double the size, we are hoping we can get up to half a million,” said Laura Speight, Caddo Biocontrol Alliance.

The Giant Salvinia plant arrived at Caddo Lake in 2006. Since 2006, Caddo Lake officials have tried several remedies to control the plant. The most effective way has been the salvinia weevil which eats the plant. In 2014, the Caddo Biocontrol Alliance started a greenhouse to breed more weevils to help eliminate the invasive species. “We need more room to grow more weevils because there is plenty of salvinia in Caddo Lake,” said Laura Speight, Caddo Biocontrol Alliance.

The plant and the weevils thrive the best during the summer months. During the winter months, the weevil and salvinia plant can die because of very cold temperatures. “The greenhouse allows us to keep the weevils over winter in a more temperate climate,” said Speight.

If you head to Caddo Lake soon, you will definitely tell the weevils are making a difference in keeping the salvinia plant away. “It looks amazing and the salvinia is really low. We are just going to keep building on success and prepare for what is next,” said Executive Director Laura- Ashley Overdyke, Caddo Lake Institute.

