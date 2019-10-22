Caddo Magnet High hosts JAMbalaya Muzik Festival

The Key Club at Caddo Magnet High School will host the 6th annual JAMbalaya Muzik Festival Saturday, October 26th from 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the campus located at 1601 Viking Drive. The festival features entertaining performances from talented students and alumni.

JAMbalaya raises money for the Valencia Community Back to School Bash each August. This past August the Key Club gave away nearly 150 backpacks filled with school supplies to students in the neighborhood. They donated extra supplies to students at Stoner Hill Elementary.

Admission is free and open to the public. Food and other items will be available for purchase.