CADDO PARISH, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Animal Services and Mosquito Control launches new tech tool to combat deadly diseases caused by flying insects.

The parish launches a mosquito-killing drone to hit the skies. It will spray insecticide into hard-to-reach areas to kill mosquito larvae in order to keep the population under control and right before the summer months when mosquitos breed fast.

The parish will still use trucks to spray, but say the drone technology allows them access to places where the trucks cannot reach.

Mosquito bites can transmit the West Nile virus which can be deadly.

“So with the drone we can literally fly it over these areas and drop larvicide there. So we can hit the mosquito larvae before they become adults. We think this will be a great benefit to knock out a lot of mosquitos. We’re excited to treat these areas we haven’t been able to treat before,” said Bryan Glascock, Mosquito Control Manager Caddo Parish.

The larvicide will last up to 30 days. Citizens can help keep the mosquito population under control by making sure there’s no standing water around their homes and properties.

(Video courtesy: Krystle Beauchamp, Communications Manager for Caddo Parish)