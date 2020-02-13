Caddo Parish officials warn citizens about potential Red River flood stage

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish leaders are saying if more rain comes the river could reach flood stage.

Heavy rain and the Red River, a dangerous combination for people in nearby areas.

“The big concern is this area mostly, this area is like a bowl. It’s surrounded by a levee on the red river, there is a levee on the 12-mile bayou,” said Ali Mustapha Caddo Levee District administrator.

The main concern is 12 Mile Bayou, as it continues to rise along with the red river.

And residents who live near the bayou could potentially receive backwater flooding.

“I can see it’s rising and if the river continues rising like it was it probably will crest by Friday or Saturday,” said Mustapha.

The river is closed at all public boat launches.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says they’ve seen many scenarios of people underestimating mother nature.

Especially when people drive around barricades used to stop people from attempting to go through flooded roads.

“During lots of rain the roads can get flooded and if there are barricades out, barricades are there for your safety so please do not go around them,” said Cpl. Madison Cox with Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officials at the Caddo levee district say if the rain continues the red river could reach flood stage at 30 feet.

“It’s nothing to be major significant like we saw in 2015-2016, based on what I been seeing from the weather pattern and the way things have been happening,” said Mustapha.

The sheriff’s office says, if you anyone needs any help because of flooding just give them a call.

