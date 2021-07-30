Caddo Parish residents urged to apply for help as eviction moratorium ends

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Renters across the ArkLaTex, who were impacted by the pandemic, are now worried about where they will live. That’s because the federal eviction moratorium expires Saturday, July 31.

“I have seen a lot of Uhaul trucks. I have seen a lot of people moving out,” renter Jermaine Anderson said.

Some renters across Caddo Parish are scrambling to find a new place to stay as landlords will have the right to evict tenants who are behind on their rent.

“It’s really something else you know. it’s a lot of people that were relying on the rental assistance program. this is just awful. this is just another disaster,” Anderson told us.

“Hearing mothers cry hearing fathers cry. I mean it’s just….it’s heartbreaking. You have a lot of people who just don’t know where to go,” Carla Collins with BeTheVillage shared as she spoke with families impacted.

The Caddo Parish rental assistance program is on pause temporarily as funds are being sent down from the state. They are expecting to receive over $8 million next week.

However, they still want renters to apply and seek help if needed.

“We are going to try to work with those tenants to work with the landlord so that the landlord won’t evict them; knowing that they should be maybe receiving assistance,” Caddo Parish Assistant Admin. Erica Bryant said. “The renter’s assistance program has just been put on a pause while we work with the state of Louisiana to get the additional allocation that has been provided for Caddo Parish.”

State officials shared that Louisiana has been allocated $308 million to help renters. So far, 17 % of those funds have already been distributed and more money is on its way.

“We will send funds down to where we see the most need in the state. And of course, there is a great need in the Caddo and Shreveport area,” Desireé Thomas who serves as the Assistant Commissioner at Louisiana Division of Administration said.

Caddo Parish officials have appropriated funds for families on the verge of being evicted. Bryant said they will work to fill the gap in the meantime until state funds are available.

“There have been a lot of things that have been unstable during this COVID-pandemic. The one thing we are hoping to do is certainly stabilize housing for renters,” Thomas said.

You can apply for an application here.