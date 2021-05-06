Caddo Parish resuming daily mosquito spraying because of warmer temperatures

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — With the recent heavy rains in the last few months, Caddo Parish is seeing a small uptick of mosquitoes developing. As a result, the Caddo Parish Mosquito Control is starting up their nightly mosquito spraying. The parish has seven trucks to go out and spray throughout the area.

Caddo Parish created a new alert program called Everbridge and the application can send you alerts when mosquito spraying is taking place in your neighborhood. In addition, you can request mosquito spraying on www.caddo.org.

Caddo Parish Mosquito Control Supervisor Brian Glascock wants to remind everyone to turn over any standing water outside to decrease the mosquito population. “The mosquitoes that come out the containers are very aggressive. You will notice them and they will bite you. They breed pretty fast in the summer,” said Glascock.

As the temperatures are warming up and more people are heading outside, it is recommended to use a repellent with deet. The parish will test for Zika for West Nile in June.