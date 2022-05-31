CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students are out for summer but after the Caddo Parish School system experienced an unprecedented amount of truancy cases.

Caddo Parish Juvenile Services said some of it contributes to the spike in crime.

The Caddo Parish School District had more than 5,000 truancy petitions. Before the pandemic, the average was about 700 and actually brought down to 25 cases thanks to a partnership with Volunteers for Youth Justice.

“It’s discouraging to the extent that we kind of have to go back to that work again. That’s just one of the setbacks because of Covid. But I’m encouraged because we handled it before,” said Clay Walker, Director of Juvenile Services for Caddo Parish.

Walker said the majority of truancy cases stemmed from elementary age school children. He said Juvenile Service, Caddo Schools, and VYJ are looking to keep these kids from adding to the crime problem.

“If we have truancy problems now in about four years you will have delinquency problems. So we want to get ahead of that now,” Walker said.

He also said a lack of Internet access contributed to truancy. Giving time and space for more teenagers to have joined gangs and committing violent crimes in Shreveport.

“We’re seeing a lot of kids in middle and high school range unfortunately susceptible to gangs and gang membership. We’re seeing a lot of violence and shootings by those kids,” Walker said.

The Caddo Parish Commission is looking for solutions. During Tuesday’s Juvenile Justice Committee meeting, commissioners discussed the early steps of creating an intergovernmental committee to address juvenile crime.

“When we’re dealing with things like truancy we need the school system, the parish commission, the juvenile court. We need all of those bodies together,” Walker said.

He said they are in the beginning steps of creating this juvenile crime taskforce. He briefed commissioners about it during the meeting which those present spoke in support of and asked questions about. Walker said the overall plan is to bring various agencies all together to collaborate on solutions to teenage violence with more details set to be released soon.