Caddo Parish Schools Hold Annual “Ring the Bell” Ceremony

With Monday marking the first day of school in Caddo Parish, Superintendent Lamar Goree hosted the districts annual “Ring the Bell” celebration at Booker T. Washington High School.

This year’s event, the sixth “Ring the Bell” event, marks the 50th anniversary of integration coming to the district.

Teachers who experienced integration first-hand, known as “Crossover Teachers”, were today’s honored guests.

Dr. Goree says this year’s ceremony is one close to his heart.

“Not only do I serve as Superintendent, but I serve as the son of two educators that did the crossover to integrate schools in the ’69-’70 school year,” Dr. T. Lamar Goree said. “So, I stand today as a proud son. Proud of what my parents gave, and just pray that my work is bringing justice and dignity to the heart, to the things that they gave to our community.”

The “Crossover Teachers” moved from racially-segregated schools to give children the experience of being taught by educators of different races.