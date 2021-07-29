Caddo Parish students finishing up summer internships

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The summer is almost over for students in ArkLaTex. In the past several years, the Caddo Parish Commission has offered a few internships on a small scale. Due to the COVID funding from the American Rescue Plan, they were able to provide internships for up to one hundred students in high school and college.

“We have sent a message to students that I may be able to land a job in my own hometown,” said Caddo Parish Commissioner Lynn Cawthrone. Students were placed in different types of occupations including The Arc Caddo-Bossier, Sci-Port, Caddo District Attorney’s Office, and others.

Green Oaks High graduate A’shunti Bates is planning to attend Southern University this fall. She will major in psychology. Bates has a love for helping people and she was placed with The Arc Caddo-Bossier. “I don’t like to see people sad or upset. Life is about being happy and enjoying it,” said Bates.

The Arc Caddo-Bossier is a nonprofit providing support to individuals who are disabled. As the COVID pandemic is leading to workforce shortages, the executive director says the help of the interns was a blessing. “Our people had more time and energy to focus on the people we serve rather than on the administrative tasks,” said Kristen Powers.

In the future, Commissioner Cawthrone would like to grow this internship by focusing on Corporate America.