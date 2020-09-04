Calcasieu Parish maintains safety and security after Hurricane Laura

Maintaining safety and security after Hurricane Laura has been challenging in Calcasieu Parish, according to Sheriff Tony Mancuso. Deputies continue to serve the public, while dealing with the storm’s aftermath.

“I think when you lose electricty, and the ammenities you normally have on a day-to-day basis, water, whatever it is, it’s challenging,” said Mancuso.

The sheriff’s department suffered substantial damage during the storm.

“We had severe damage to our buildings. Not just to our main building behind us. Our jail facilities have a lot of destruction.”

“After the storm passed, we were using chain saws to chop down trees and clear roadways,’ said Cpl. Cameron Hicks. “The next moment, we were patroling and preventing looting. In between that we were doing welfare checks and reconnecting families.”

Calcasieu Parish still has no electricity. No power means no lights at night, and no video security camera systems working. The sheriff says there have been on average three looting arrests each night since the storm hit.

“It takes a pretty low person in our society to be taking advantage of people like that. Unfortunately, they do,” said Mancuso.

Several law enforcement agencies from across the state are helping by providing manpower.

“It’s been absolutely amazing. We can’t thank those guys enough for what they’re doing for us,” said Hicks.