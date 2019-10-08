Call the ‘Ghostbusters’ to this PA restaurant

MONONGAHELA, Penn. (WTNH) — An Italian restaurant in Monongahela, Pennsylvania, has customers screaming “who ya gonna call?”

Angelo’s II is drawing lots of attention for its “Ghostbusters” display.

https://www.facebook.com/AngelosMonongahela/photos/a.607516679280099/2716729205025492/

The Halloween decorations feature Stay Puft Marshmallow Man coming out of the top of the building and green tentacles creeping out of windows.

It has been a big hit with families, especially kids. One man told CNN his child made him drive around the building 15 times.

This isn’t the restaurant’s first over-sized display. In December, a large Santa can be seen peeping from the roof, while Christmas tree appears above the door.