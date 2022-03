LAFAYETTE, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Cavaliers have made it to the LHSAA Division IV state title game for the past three years. However, just like in 2020 and 2021, Calvary is coming back home to Shreveport without the trophy.

Despite a game-high 27-point performance from Labree Williams, the Southern Lab Kittens are the Division IV state champions. Martin McDowell had 10 points followed by Rondae Hill with 8 and Malaki Thomas with 6 points.