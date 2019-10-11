Candidate Profile: Caddo Commission District 12

Two familiar faces are running to represent district-12 on the Caddo Commission.

Ken Epperson is looking to regain a seat he once held in district 12.

Ken Epperson, candidate for Caddo commissioner says, “a lot of the things that are in place at the Caddo parish commission now, me and 11 other colleagues, are responsible for it.”

He says he has unfinished business.

“I’m going to do a district newsletter. I’ll do it physically and digitally because all the media is going out on the digital now. also I will return to our community district information meeting because people are missing those things,” Epperson said.

Epperson resigned from the commission in December of 2016, taking a job as the director of the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery for two years.

Epperson says, “my calling is to come back and be a voice and advocate for the people.”

He is going up against current Caddo commissioner Louis Johnson. He took over the seat when Epperson stepped away.

Louis Johnson, current Caddo commissioner running for re-election says, “In resigning he left this district underrepresented, and I think that’s very important. I think this job requires commitment and I think that the citizens deserve to be represented.”

Johnson too says there’s work to be done and he wants to finish projects he’s helped spearhead.

“I’ve lined up meetings for the community to fight back the most recent concern for the community which was the housing project proposed in the district the citizens spoke and they did not want it and as representative of the people, I did not want it,” Johnson said.

Johnson says he wants to bring in more opportunities for the district. “I want to bring more jobs to the community. I want to beautify the community and make it better. I want to add value but not only to this community but to this district, and to the people that live here.”

Both men say they their track record is one of communication and consistency.

Ken Epperson: “People need to know Ken Epperson is a person of honesty and integrity. If I say I’m going to do something, then I will do it, and if I can’t do it, I’ll try to find someone or something that can get what’s done.”

Louis Johnson: “I’m listening to the citizens, I’m identifying what their needs are, and when they call I respond .”

