Cankton Police Chief: “I didn’t violate the law, didn’t intimidate.”

Cankton Police Chief Brent Breaux is facing allegations that he intimidated a resident of St. Landry Parish when deputies were called for a neighbor complaint. Chief Breaux tells News 10 he did not intimidate the person who filed the complaint against him, and that this is all political.

About five months ago, Darren Benoit, who lives outside Cankton, called authorities about an ongoing problem with a neighbor. Two St. Landry Parish deputies arrived, and so did Chief Breaux. He was out of uniform, but was driving his police cruiser.

“He rushed me. Got right in my face on my property, and he asked me what I was going to do to him,” said Benoit. “I asked him to leave. He said, “No, don’t change the subject. What are you going to do to me?” He was trying to entice me to hit him.”

Breaux was a commissioned deputy, who was authorized to respond to calls in this area on behalf of the sheriff’s office. He lives just down the road from Benoit. Chief Breaux says he was just passing by and showed up to help, but not as the police chief.

After reviewing body cam footage from the two deputies, and seeing how Breaux acted, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz de-commissioned Breaux.

“He conducted himself, disrespectful of the citizens. We have a higher standard than that,” said Guidroz.

Benoit also filed a complaint with the Village of Cankton. Mayor Kevin Colligan says the town conducted an investigation, and found no laws were broken by Chief Breaux.

Breaux says he was not treated fairly by the sheriff. He says did not violate the law, he did not intimidate Benoit, and he did not make threats. Breaux says the investigation was not needed.

There will be a meeting on Monday, October 5th in Cankton, where the mayor and board of aldermen will meet in executive session to discuss the matter.