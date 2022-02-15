SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Captain Shreve Gators took the court for the District 1-5A title game in shirts with “R y’all ready?” written on the back. Both teams and fan bases would soon find out they were ready for a battle for the ages.

While the Gators and Chiefs went back and forth throughout the first half, Captain Shreve took a five-point lead into the locker room at the break.

Things stayed that way most of the second half, but Natchitoches Central made some crucial plays, including back-to-back steal and scores, highlighted by a Dalyn Davis dunk to bring the Chiefs within three with 12 seconds left in regulation.

Natchitoches Central called a timeout, drew up a play, and executed it to perfection as Justin Aaron drained a three-pointer to send the game to overtime with things even at 38.

The Gators controlled the four-minute overtime, eventually coming away with the 46-41 win for the District 1-5A crown.

Captain Shreve wraps up the regular season against Haughton on Friday, while Natchitoches Central will host Parkway.