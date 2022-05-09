SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL)- It was a specialist signing day at Captain Shreve as First-Team All-District kicker Thomas Murray and punter Mason Ingram signed with their respective schools.

Ingram is headed to Louisiana Christian University, a dream come true for the outgoing Gator.

“It’s a very small chance for people to get to play at the next level, and it’s really exciting for me because I felt like I did a pretty good job and it’s going to be really exciting to do it at the next level.”

For Ingram, playing at the next level includes only being a few hours from home, and most importantly, from his family.

“They’ve supported me really well all four years and they can do the same for the next four years.”

On the other end, kicker Thomas Murray will be headed over 1,000 miles north to Philadelphia as he signed with Temple University. But don’t worry, Murray’s got the change of weather all figured out.

“Hey, I’ve already gone to North Face,” said Murray. “I’ve got those big jackets.”

Besides being ready for the Northeast winters, the Temple commit is ready to pursue both his academic and athletic dreams in a new environment.

“A lot of it had to do with being in the big city,” said Murray. “I want to follow the pre-med path and I want to be an orthopedic surgeon. This allows me to not only pursue every child’s dream of playing D-1 football, but I get to be in an amazing city with amazing people and I’m just so excited. It may be 20 hours away, but I’m beyond excited.”