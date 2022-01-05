Car accident leads to the arrest of Monroe man on gun charges, police say

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The investigation of a traffic accident ended with a Monroe man charged with illegal weapon possession.

Officers were called to the 3100 block of Louisville Avenue for an accident on January 4. Officers noticed Nicholas Jon Christopher Webb, 23, exit one of the vehicles involved and attempt to flee as they were approaching the scene.

According to officers, the individual looked back at the patrol unit as he continued to run away from the scene. Officers instructed the suspect multiple times to get on the ground, the individual was forced on the ground and handcuffed by officers. During a subsequent search, officers retrieved a concealed Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun inside of his left pants pocket.

Webb was arrested and booked into Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Illegal Carrying of Weapons and Resisting an Officer.