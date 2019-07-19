Carriage Oaks Church Vacation Bible School hosts free backpack giveaway

Carriage Oaks Church of Christ is holding its annual vacation bible school while also giving away backpacks to school aged children. This year, there are several classes for children and adults and features a bible themed escape room.

Additionally, the first 75 students to arrive will receive free backpacks filled with school supplies.

The vacation bible school is Saturday, July 20th. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the day ends at 2 p.m. For more information, visit: www.cochurchofchrist.org

