Catamaran Solutions creating new jobs for Minden

In November 2018 , Catamaran Solutions purchased Reynolds Industrial Contracts Inc in Minden. The company plans to create 120 jobs. So far, the company has fifty employees on site. “The company is focused on providing fabricated products, pipes, vessels, and structural steel,” said Catamaran Solutions CEO Chip Ray.

Ray said Minden was chosen because he believes the city will provide a stable workforce close to the Gulf Coast. “The workforce in Minden isn’t going anywhere. The employees will be able to go home at night to their families,” said Ray.

Catamaran Solutions is working with the technical community college in Minden to find qualified workers. Minden Director of Economic Development’s James Graham says the city is looking to start a program to assist employers in town finding qualified applicants for positions. “We are putting together a program called “Talent Ready”. The program will work with the school system and employer to help get people trained for jobs,” said Graham.

Mayor Terry Gardner is excited to see the future economic growth in Minden. With companies like Catamaran Solutions in Minden, the city is hopeful it will become more attractive for new businesses to come. “The word will get out. Other companies will hear about how good our workforce is and how well the training is here,” said Graham.

