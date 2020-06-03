Catholic High football adapts to “new norm”

BATON ROUGE – District 5A football powerhouse, Catholic High, is gearing up for summer practice but it won’t be like any previous practices since Covid-19.

The LHSAA announced last month that high school football can start summer practices June 8th.

Catholic Head Football Coach Gabe Fertitta and his coaching staff have transformed their practice field into an outdoor weight room in order to comply with the new LHSAA guidelines.

“You know the outdoor workouts are really what the doctors and the literature that we’ve read says is probably the healthiest for our kids at this point,” said Coach Fertitta. “And we’ve actually been working outside for about 2 years now.”

