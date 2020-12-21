Caught on camera: Burglar stealing from vehicles in broad daylight last Saturday

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public’s help in identifying a burglar caught on camera stealing from unlocked vehicles in the middle of the day in a Haughton neighborhood Saturday.

Surveillance video from the Eastwood Mobile Home Park off of Highway 80 shows a white male suspect driving to a residence on Saturday, getting out of his car, and then opening an unlocked and stealing from the vehicle.

And this all took place in broad daylight – between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The unknown suspect was wearing a blue and black Polo-style shirt, black pants and black shoes and drove to the crime scene in a white Cadillac that had been stolen out of Bossier City; Bossier City Police have since recovered that vehicle but the suspect is still at large.

This suspect is also believed to have committed two other vehicle burglaries in the Espanita neighborhood.

Anyone who possibly knows the identity of this thief is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.