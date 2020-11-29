Cedar Grove residents speak out after weekend shootings

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport resident spoke out anonymously after Sunday night’s drive-by shooting that killed 20-year old Terrance Washington.

He said the shootings are becoming senseless and he’s scared for his life.

“It is getting worse and I don’t know how much longer I can stay,” the guy shared.

Shreveport police are looking for clues to the two separate weekend shootings that resulted in the death of Washington and another 20-year old.

According to SPD, the drive-by shooting that killed Washington took place Sunday morning around 2:30 A-M in the 6100 block of Lexington Avenue.

Officers say when they arrived on the scene they found Washington lying on the street suffering from a gunshot wound; he later passed away on the scene.

A lot of people in the area did not want to talk on camera but shared their concerns. One neighbor spoke but didn’t feel comfortable giving his identity.

“I live two blocks away from here and we hear shootings out here on a constant basis. This is a daily and nightly thing.”

“I’m afraid every night that a bullet is going to come through my house and hit me, or my fiance or my nephew when he’s over there visiting.”

KTAL asked what could law enforcement do to ensure the safety for his family and the community.

“I’d appreciate higher police presence in the neighborhood and they actually do something to investigate,” he explained.

SPD does not have any suspects in custody at this moment. This is an on-going investigation with the Shreveport Police Department.

Anyone with any details on the shooting is encouraged to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.