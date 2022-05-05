BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The new Bossier Cinco de Mayo Night Market is Saturday, May 7th from 4-9pm at Pierre Bossier Mall.

This is the largest one day vendor shopping event in the Ark-La-Tex, and it’s a FREE event for the entire family.

There will be 10 food trucks and more than 175 vendors. From farmers market goods to jewelry, jams, gifts, salsa, tamales and so much more.

Chris Graham joins us live in studio to give us all the details, and eat a tamale on air!

For more information, visit Bossier Night Market.