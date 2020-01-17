Ceremony held to raise awareness about human trafficking

Local leaders held a special ceremony today to raise awareness of human trafficking.

The mayors of Shreveport and Bossier, made a proclamation to observe January as human trafficking month with today as it’s the kick-off.

Law enforcement and non-profits spoke about the work being done inside Caddo parish juvenile services.

Where people work with victims who are children.

The Caddo and Bossier parish school boards received the guardian of children award.

They’ve implemented policies that raise awareness about human trafficking in schools.

“I think the general public would be surprised about how much it is prevalent in our area since we are at the apex of I-20 and I-49. We are kind of a hub for human trafficking here in Caddo Parish and Bossier and in this region,” said Laurie McGehee from the Caddo Parish Juvenile Court.

The Caddo DA’s office has a new program for women who have been arrested and charged for prostitution.

When they’re released from jail, they can enter an 18-week recovery program through the non-profit group “Purchased: Not for Sale.”

