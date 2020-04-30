Chalk messages offer encouragement at NWLA hospitals

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Amateur artists are leaving their mark on area medical centers.

Chalk-covered columns can be found under the breezeway at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center.

“It’s a way to bring everyone together,” said Celia Carr, interim emergency room director. “And it’s really cool just to watch people’s expressions as they walk up, take a look at things.”

Everyone entering the hospital is now greeted with graffiti of gratitude.

“It brightens our day, sets the tone, lets us know to reflect on what we’re doing and why we’re doing it,” said Paige Cox, volunteers and child life services manager.”

The health system’s clinical education department is providing boxes of sidewalk chalk and encouraging everyone, from employees to visitors, to draw on their beliefs.

“Just in the corner over here it says, ‘In Christ Alone,'” said Cox. “It just helps us to know who we are serving and what we are here to do. And we are doing that in Jesus’s name.”

Other people are just writing their own names to show their support to our healthcare heroes and anyone in need of some positivity.

“It’s something that really speaks to people and it’s a way for people to share their creativity and be just part of a community,” said Carr.

That community stretches outside Shreveport with local health care workers also chalking the walkways of CHRISTUS Bossier Emergency Hospital.

Everyone sharing simple messages with much deeper meanings.

“Knowing that we’re not in this alone, that we’re all in this together,” said Cox. “Whether it be associates or the community, as well, just feeling that support for one another has been really impactful.”

