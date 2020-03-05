Changes coming to SNAP benefits

LOUISIANA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thousands of people in Louisiana will impacted by new changes to food stamps.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services said under the new Trump administration rule that goes into effect on April 1 as many as 31-thousand people will lose their benefits. The new rule eliminates the state’s ability to use a waiver for the amount of time people can use the SNAP program. It focuses on able-bodied adults without dependents who will have a three month time limit and cannot reapply for three more years unless they meet exceptions.

“The law went into effect in 1996, but Louisiana has always had a waiver of this time limit for most if not all of the state. The new rules make it harder to qualify for a waiver for that time limit so now we only have 14 parishes that will be waived from the time limit instead of the whole state we’ve been having for most of these past 24 years,” said Sammy Guillory, Department of Children and Family Services.

14 parishes, which are mostly in Northeast Louisiana, were granted the waiver because their unemployment rates are above the national average. Letters will be sent in the mail to those effected.