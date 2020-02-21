Charges reduced for Texarkana teen charged in the murder of 18-year-old woman



TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana man charged with fatally shooting a woman on the evening of Feb. 20 has been granted with reduced charges.

According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, 18-year-old Kayden May is was at first charged with second-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old, Abbigale Thacker.

On Friday, May’s charges were reduced from second-degree murder to manslaughter.

TAPD says after further interviews and consultation with the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, it was determined that Manslaughter is a more appropriate charge for the circumstances of the shooting death of Abbigale Thacker.

