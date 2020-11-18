Charlie Brown holiday specials return to free TV: Here’s how to watch them

**FILE** In this file image originally provided by United Feature Syndicate Inc. VIA ABC TV, Charlie Brown and Linus appear in a scene from “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” a television special based on the “Peanuts” comic strip by Charles M. Schulz. (AP Photo/ABC, 1965 United Feature Syndicate Inc.)

(NEXSTAR) — The internet went nuts when Apple TV+ announced it would have the exclusive rights to the Peanuts holiday specials — meaning they were no longer available on traditional broadcast TV.

Apple apparently heard your cries on social media and cut a deal with PBS to bring your favorites like “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” to your local PBS station.

The ad-free broadcasts will be available in primetime on November 22 at 7:30/6:30c (Thanksgiving) and December 13 at 7:30/6:30c (Christmas), according to TV Insider.

If those times don’t work for you, you’ll be able to stream the shows at your convenience on Apple TV+. The platform will also offer some free viewing windows around each holiday.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will be available for free from Nov. 25 until Nov. 27 on the platform, and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be available to customers for free from Dec. 11 until Dec. 13.

The holiday specials have aired annually on broadcast television since the 1960s.