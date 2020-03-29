Checkpoints set up along Florida-Alabama border to keep COVID-19 from spreading in the sunshine state

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The U.S. government's foremost infection disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says the U.S. will certainly have “millions of cases” of COVID-19 and more than 100,000 deaths.

As the U.S. tops the world in reported infections from the new coronavirus, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases predicts 100,000-200,000 deaths from the outbreak in the U.S.