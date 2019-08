SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – This weekend Chevyland is teaming up with the Caddo Council on Aging for the Beat the Heat fan drive.

They’re asking for the community’s support with the box fan donation and raffle. It will help local seniors during the summer’s dangerous heat.

Every donation will enter you in a drawing to win a Chevyland ultimate tailgaters kit.

It’s Saturday, August 24th at 7500 Youree Drive. There will be fun, free food and lots of prizes.