Chic-fil-A Cow Appreciation day

(NBC News) – Get your cow costumes ready, because today is cow appreciation day at Chick-fil-a!

That’s if you want to cash in on a free entree!

Customers, including kids, who dress up in their best cow attire, will receive a free entree – excluding salads – to celebrate the day.

The offer is good from the time chick-fil-a opens until 7 p.m. so you can go for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Last year, nearly 2-million free entrees were given to those dressed in their bovine best.

