Chick-fil-A named America’s favorite fast food chain

(CNN)- Chic-fil-A has once again been named America’s favorite fast food chain.

Chic-fil-A has been on the top spot of the American Customer Satisfaction Index for four years in a row.

The ACSI is based on input from nearly 23-thousand consumers.

Chic-fil-A scored an 86 on the ACSI’s 100-point scale.

That’s one point lower than what the chain got last year, outpacing its competitors Panera Bread, Arby’s, and Chipotle.

