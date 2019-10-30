Chief Ben Raymond teaches safety class for realtors

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Shreveport Chief Ben Raymond taught an annual safety class for real estate agents Tuesday afternoon.

The chief started teaching the safety program nearly ten years ago when he was a narcotics officer. It’s held at the Northwest Louisiana Association of Realtors in Shreveport.

His program is called “Ammunition for Realtor Safety” and covers how realtors can protect themselves and notice a dangerous situation before it happens.

“I think just to be aware. So we haven’t had any major issues in the Shreveport-Bossier area. Nationally, we have had some horrific incidences and I think it’s just being aware of could go wrong and taking some precautionary measures early before you find yourself in a situation which you wish you would have thought about it earlier,” Raymond said.

He also covers topics from realtors always carrying a phone, never showing a house alone, and meeting with clients beforehand.

